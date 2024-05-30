News & Insights

Standard Chartered to Redeem A$600M Notes Early

May 30, 2024 — 05:29 am EDT

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has announced its plan to fully redeem A$600 million of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes ahead of the 2025 maturity date, specifically on 28 June 2024. The redemption will include both the outstanding principal and accrued interest, following approval from the UK Prudential Regulation Authority. After the redemption, the Notes will be delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

SCBFF

