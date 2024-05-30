News & Insights

Standard Chartered to Redeem A$400M Notes Early

May 30, 2024 — 05:29 am EDT

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has announced its decision to fully redeem the A$400 million Floating Rate Notes earlier than the maturity date of 2025, specifically on 28 June 2024. This includes both the outstanding principal and accrued interest. The redemption has received approval from the United Kingdom Prudential Regulation Authority, and the notes will be delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange shortly after the redemption date.

