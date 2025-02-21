Standard Chartered Q4 Profit Down, Sees Higher Income Ahead, Lifts Dividend; Plans $1.5 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - British lending major Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported lower profit in its fourth quarter, reflecting weak net interest income, while total operating income was higher. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, the company projects higher operating income at constant currency. Further, the company lifted dividend and announced $1.5 billion share buyback.

In Hong Kong, the bank's shares were losing around 2 percent to trade at HK$108.90.

The company projects operating income to increase 5 percent to 7 percent CAGR in 2023-2026 at constant currency rates excluding the reclassification, currently tracking towards the upper end of the range.

The 2025 growth is expected to be below the 5-7 percent range at ccy excluding notable items.

Further, a final ordinary dividend per share of 28 cents has been proposed, taking the full-year dividend to 37 cents per share, a 37 percent increase year-on-year.

The company's $1.5 billion share buyback is starting imminently, which is expected to reduce CET1 ratio by approximately 61 bps.

For the fourth quarter, the company's profit before taxation fell 30 percent to $800 million from last year's $1.14 billion. Earnings per share dropped 41 percent to 20.2 US cents from 34.0 US cents a year ago.

Underlying profit before tax was $1.047 billion, nearly flat with last year's $1.06 billion. Underlying earnings per share were 28.9 US cents, compared to 30.4 US cents a year ago.

Total operating income grew 10 percent to $4.80 billion from $4.37 billion last year. The growth was 11 percent at constant currency rates. Underlying operating income of $4.83 billion grew 20 percent on a reported basis and 21 percent at constant currency rates.

Net Interest income fell 7 percent, while non- net interest income grew 23 percent. Underlying net interest income climbed 20 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.