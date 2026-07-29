Standard Chartered Q2 Profit Rises, Lifts FY26 View, Plans $1 Bln Share Buyback; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - British lending major Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L, 2888.HK) reported Wednesday higher profit in its second quarter, benefited mainly by increased net interest income. Further, the firm upgraded fiscal 2026 income guidance.

In addition, the Board announced an interim ordinary dividend of 20.4 cents per share, up 66 percent from last year, and a further $1 billion share buyback programme, commencing imminently.

In Hong Kong, the shares were gaining around 5.7 percent, trading at HK$235.400.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects year-on-year operating income growth to be around the middle of the 5-7 percent range at constant currency and excluding material notable items.

In the second quarter, profit before taxation grew 2 percent to $2.33 billion from last year's $2.28 billion. Earnings per share were 75.3 cents, up 7 percent from 70.5 cents a year ago.

Operating income increased 3 percent to $5.70 billion from $5.53 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted net interest income grew 6 percent to $2.87 billion from last year's $2.70 billion, driven by volumes and improved balance sheet mix. Non-interest income was broadly flat.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.