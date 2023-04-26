News & Insights

Standard Chartered Q1 profit rises 21%, beats estimates

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

April 26, 2023 — 12:26 am EDT

Written by Selena Li for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC (StanChart) STAN.L on Wednesday said first-quarter pretax profit rose 21%, beating analyst estimates, as rising interest rates and increased trading in volatile markets boosted income at the emerging markets-focused lender.

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, said statutory pretax profit for January-March reached $1.81 billion. That compared with $1.49 billion a year earlier and the $1.43 billion average of 14 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

