Standard Chartered Q1 Pre-tax Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - British bank Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported that its first quarter profit before taxation rose to $1.81 billion from $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

Underlying profit before taxation for the first quarter increased to $1.71 billion from $1.39 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company now projects income to increase by around 10 per cent, the top end of the 8-10 per cent range at constant currency in 2023 and in the 8-10 per cent range at constant currency in 2024.

The company plans to return in excess of $5 billion to shareholders by 2024.

Standard Chartered's profit attributable to parent company shareholders for the first quarter grew to $1.34 billion or 39.8 cents per share from $1.18 billion or 34.1 cents per share last year.

Net interest income for the first quarter rose to $2.01 billion from $1.79 billion in the prior year. Net trading income was $1.65 billion up from $1.45 billion in the previous year.

