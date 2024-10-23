Standard Chartered price target raised to 970 GBp from 825 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Standard Chartered (SCBFF) to 970 GBp from 825 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
