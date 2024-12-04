Standard Chartered price target raised to 1,180 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Standard Chartered (SCBFF) to 1,180 GBp from 1,020 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
