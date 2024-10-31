Standard Chartered price target lowered to 994 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Standard Chartered (SCBFF) to 994 GBp from 1,012 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

