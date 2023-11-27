Standard Chartered plc - ADR (SCBFY) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 22.73

The average one-year price target for Standard Chartered plc - ADR (OTC:SCBFY) has been revised to 22.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 21.63 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.97 to a high of 29.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.01% from the latest reported closing price of 16.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Chartered plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCBFY is 0.24%, an increase of 60.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.93% to 484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 231K shares.

Thomas White International holds 206K shares.

Boston Private Wealth holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCBFY by 23.03% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 296.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCBFY by 72.00% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 19.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCBFY by 37.89% over the last quarter.

