Standard Chartered Plans Strategic Business Sales in Africa

November 27, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered is considering selling some of its Wealth & Retail Banking businesses in Botswana, Uganda, and Zambia to boost investments in its wealthy clientele sector. This move aligns with its strategy to focus on income growth and cater to global corporate clients. The sales are expected to enhance the Group’s performance in the African market.

