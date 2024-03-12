Standard Chartered Kenya's pretax profit jumps 15% in 2023

NAIROBI, March 12 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Kenya SCBK.NR posted a 15% increase in its pretax profit for 2023 to 19.6 billion shillings ($141.31 million), buoyed by higher revenue from loans, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

($1 = 138.7000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

