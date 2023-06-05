Standard Chartered in talks to sell aviation finance unit to AviLease - Bloomberg News

June 5 (Reuters) - AviLease, a jet lessor owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is said to be in advanced talks to buy Standard Chartered's STAN.L aviation finance business in a deal which could be valued at 3.5 billion euros ($3.75 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

($1 = 0.9335 euros)

