Standard Chartered fine is warning for bank bosses

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Standard Chartered, is suffering from its spreadsheet blunders. The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), a UK regulator, fined https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/news/2021/december/pra-final-notice-to-standard-chartered-bank-dated-20-december-2021 the 13 billion pound bank 47 million pounds for repeatedly misreporting a liquidity measure, and then being uncooperative by waiting a whole four months to tell the watchdog about a potential error. The blunder affected how the bank calculated its dollar liquidity level when assuming limited access to funding markets, although that measure was still in surplus throughout despite the glitch.

It’s the biggest fine the PRA has ever single-handedly imposed on a bank, and carries a broader warning. Back in September https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/prudential-regulation/letter/2021/september/thematic-findings-on-the-reliability-of-regulatory-returns.pdf, the regulator wrote to bank and building society chief executives warning that some firms’ processes to report data accurately were lacking. For example, these responsibilities were delegated to too junior staff and prone to spreadsheet errors. To avoid similar fines, banks will have to invest in better processes. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

