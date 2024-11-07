News & Insights

Standard Chartered Executive Sells Shares in Strategic Move

November 07, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Roberto Hoornweg, Co-Head of Corporate & Investment Banking at Standard Chartered, has sold 13,775 ordinary shares at £9.431 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights the strategic financial maneuvers within the banking giant, drawing attention from investors and market analysts alike.

