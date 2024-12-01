Standard Chartered Executes Significant Share Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a share buy-back, purchasing over 541,100 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International, with prices ranging between 969 and 978.4 pence per share. This move is part of a previously announced program aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, and the purchased shares will be canceled, leaving the company with over 2.43 billion shares. This strategic financial maneuver can influence the stock value and impact shareholder voting rights.

