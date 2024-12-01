News & Insights

Stocks

Standard Chartered Executes Significant Share Buy-Back

December 01, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a share buy-back, purchasing over 541,100 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International, with prices ranging between 969 and 978.4 pence per share. This move is part of a previously announced program aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, and the purchased shares will be canceled, leaving the company with over 2.43 billion shares. This strategic financial maneuver can influence the stock value and impact shareholder voting rights.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCBFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.