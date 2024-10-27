Standard Chartered Executes Share Buy-Back Strategy

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased over 1.6 million of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging between 850.20 and 865.60 pence, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The bank plans to cancel these shares, which will impact the total number of voting rights. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and return value to shareholders.

