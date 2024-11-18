Standard Chartered Executes Share Buy-back to Boost Value

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 583,422 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with prices ranging from 944.40 to 957.60 pence per share. The buy-back is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, ultimately enhancing shareholder value. Following the cancellation of these shares, the total number of voting rights will be updated to reflect the revised share count.

