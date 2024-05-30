News & Insights

Standard Chartered Executes Share Buy-back

May 30, 2024 — 12:56 pm EDT

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a sizeable share buy-back on May 30, 2024, purchasing 1,022,000 of its own shares at a weighted average price of 779.4979 pence, with plans to cancel them to reduce the number of shares in issue. The move follows a prior announcement of the buy-back program on February 26, 2024, and is part of an effort to amend SC’s share voting structure, granting one vote per ordinary share held. This strategic action aims to enhance shareholder value and is in line with regulatory requirements.

