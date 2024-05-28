Standard Chartered Executes Share Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has bought back 1,009,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 770 to 780.4 pence per share, with the intention of canceling them to reduce the number of shares in issue and consequently the total voting rights. This move is part of their previously announced share buy-back programme of 26 February 2024, following amendments to the share voting structure post the annual general meeting.

