Standard Chartered Executes Share Buy-Back

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a share buy-back on May 24, 2024, purchasing 1,015,000 of its own shares at prices ranging from 766.2 to 778.0 pence per share, with the intention to cancel the acquired shares. This move comes as a part of the company’s previously announced buy-back program, aimed at reducing the number of shares in issue and subsequently the total voting rights, aligning with the shareholder vote structure modified during the 2024 annual general meeting.

