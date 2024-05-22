News & Insights

Standard Chartered Executes Share Buy-back

May 22, 2024 — 01:01 pm EDT

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has announced the purchase of 1,003,900 of its own ordinary shares as part of its 2024 Buy-back program, at prices ranging between 769.8 and 779.0 pence per share. The company intends to cancel these shares, which will reduce the total number of voting rights to 2,575,368,581. This move follows the recent amendments to SC’s share voting structure, ensuring one vote per ordinary share held.

