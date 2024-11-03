News & Insights

Standard Chartered Executes Major Share Buy-back Program

November 03, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased over 1.5 million of its ordinary shares as part of a buy-back program, with plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move, involving significant financial engagement, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by consolidating its equity base. The share buy-back was executed across multiple trading venues with a volume-weighted average price of 912 pence per share.

