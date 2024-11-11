News & Insights

Stocks

Standard Chartered Executes Major Share Buy-Back

November 11, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered has repurchased over 1.5 million of its ordinary shares as part of a share buy-back program, with prices ranging from 931.20 to 944.40 pence per share. This move, executed across various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange, aims to reduce the company’s outstanding shares, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. Such buy-back strategies are often employed to enhance shareholder value and demonstrate confidence in the company’s financial health.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCBFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.