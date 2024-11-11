Standard Chartered Executes Major Share Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered has repurchased over 1.5 million of its ordinary shares as part of a share buy-back program, with prices ranging from 931.20 to 944.40 pence per share. This move, executed across various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange, aims to reduce the company’s outstanding shares, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. Such buy-back strategies are often employed to enhance shareholder value and demonstrate confidence in the company’s financial health.

