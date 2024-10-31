Standard Chartered Executes Major Share Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a significant share buy-back program, purchasing over 1.5 million shares, with prices ranging from 898.60 to 917.00 pence per share. This move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, aligns with the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure. Post-cancellation of these shares, the total voting rights in Standard Chartered will be adjusted to over 2.45 billion shares.

