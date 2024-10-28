Standard Chartered Executes Major Share Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a significant share buy-back, purchasing over 1.6 million of its own shares through Goldman Sachs International. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 854.00 to 869.20 pence, and the company plans to cancel these shares, affecting the total voting rights. This strategic move is part of Standard Chartered’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure.

