Standard Chartered Executes Major Share Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a significant share buy-back, purchasing over 1.55 million of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of 839.89 pence. The buy-back, part of a program announced in July 2024, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

