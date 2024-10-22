News & Insights

Stocks

Standard Chartered Executes Major Share Buy-Back

October 22, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a significant share buy-back, purchasing over 1.55 million of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of 839.89 pence. The buy-back, part of a program announced in July 2024, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCBFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.