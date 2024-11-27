Standard Chartered Enhances Value with Share Buy-back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered has repurchased over 558,000 of its own shares as part of a buy-back program, with prices ranging between 958.80 and 966.20 pence per share. The bank plans to cancel these shares, reducing its total number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing shareholder value. This move reflects Standard Chartered’s ongoing strategy to enhance its capital efficiency in the financial market.

