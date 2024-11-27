News & Insights

Standard Chartered Enhances Value with Share Buy-back

November 27, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered has repurchased over 558,000 of its own shares as part of a buy-back program, with prices ranging between 958.80 and 966.20 pence per share. The bank plans to cancel these shares, reducing its total number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing shareholder value. This move reflects Standard Chartered’s ongoing strategy to enhance its capital efficiency in the financial market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

