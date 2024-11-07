Standard Chartered Enhances Value with Share Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered has repurchased over 1.48 million of its own shares as part of a buy-back program, with prices ranging between 943.80 and 951.40 pence per share. The buy-back, executed through various trading venues, aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting shareholder value. This move reflects the bank’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder returns.

