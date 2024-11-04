Standard Chartered Enhances Value with Share Buy-back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a share buy-back, purchasing over 1.5 million of its own shares at an average price of 917.69 pence per share. This move is part of an ongoing buy-back program aimed at enhancing shareholder value, with the purchased shares slated for cancellation. The company’s total voting rights will adjust to reflect the reduced number of outstanding shares.

