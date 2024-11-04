News & Insights

Stocks

Standard Chartered Enhances Value with Share Buy-back

November 04, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a share buy-back, purchasing over 1.5 million of its own shares at an average price of 917.69 pence per share. This move is part of an ongoing buy-back program aimed at enhancing shareholder value, with the purchased shares slated for cancellation. The company’s total voting rights will adjust to reflect the reduced number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCBFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.