Standard Chartered Enhances Value with Share Buy-Back

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased over 1.65 million of its ordinary shares as part of a share buy-back program, with prices ranging from 833.60 to 845.60 pence per share. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thus increasing the value of remaining shares. The company will cancel these shares, adjusting its total voting rights accordingly.

