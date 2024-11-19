News & Insights

Standard Chartered Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buy-back

November 19, 2024 — 07:16 pm EST

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 549,562 of its own ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The shares, bought at an average price of 948.82 pence, will be cancelled, reducing the company’s total number of shares in issue. This move is part of Standard Chartered’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by optimizing its capital structure.

