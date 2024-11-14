News & Insights

Standard Chartered Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 560,286 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 940.60 to 947.80 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 944.82 pence. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

