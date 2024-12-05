News & Insights

Standard Chartered Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

December 05, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has successfully repurchased 546,207 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at an average price of 971.34 GB pence per share across multiple trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

