Standard Chartered Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-back

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 544,691 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, paying an average price of 972.56 pence per share. The bank plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 2.44 billion, thereby potentially enhancing shareholder value by increasing earnings per share.

