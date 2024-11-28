Standard Chartered Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 544,989 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with prices ranging from 975.20 to 986.00 pence per share. This move aims to reduce the total number of shares in circulation, enhancing shareholder value. Following the cancellation of these shares, the total voting rights will be adjusted to 2,436,502,935.

