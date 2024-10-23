Standard Chartered Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased over 1.6 million of its own shares on October 23, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at an average price of 849.17 pence, with plans to cancel them, reducing the total number of shares in issue. This move is part of the company’s strategy to return capital to shareholders and optimize its capital structure.

