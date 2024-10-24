News & Insights

Standard Chartered Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

October 24, 2024 — 08:12 pm EDT

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC announced a significant share buy-back, acquiring over 1.65 million of its ordinary shares through Goldman Sachs International. The transaction, part of a previously detailed buy-back programme, involved shares priced between 840.20 and 861.00 pence each. This move aims to consolidate the company’s share capital, with Standard Chartered intending to cancel the purchased shares, resulting in a total of approximately 2.46 billion ordinary shares in issue.

