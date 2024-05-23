Standard Chartered Completes Share Buy-back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a share buy-back on May 23, 2024, purchasing 1,017,000 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 765 to 779 pence each. The aggregate investment for these shares reached US$775,846,812.05, with the company intending to cancel the acquired shares, reducing the total number of outstanding shares and voting rights to 2,574,351,581. This buy-back is part of a previously announced program aimed at returning value to shareholders and follows the recent amendment to the company’s share voting structure.

