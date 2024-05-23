News & Insights

Stocks

Standard Chartered Completes Share Buy-back

May 23, 2024 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a share buy-back on May 23, 2024, purchasing 1,017,000 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 765 to 779 pence each. The aggregate investment for these shares reached US$775,846,812.05, with the company intending to cancel the acquired shares, reducing the total number of outstanding shares and voting rights to 2,574,351,581. This buy-back is part of a previously announced program aimed at returning value to shareholders and follows the recent amendment to the company’s share voting structure.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCBFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.