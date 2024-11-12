Standard Chartered Boosts Value with Share Buy-back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered has repurchased nearly 1.5 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The shares were bought at an average price of 930.18 pence per share, and the company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of its shares in circulation. This move is part of Standard Chartered’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.