Standard Chartered Boosts Value with Share Buy-back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC recently repurchased 1,477,267 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with prices ranging from 924.80 to 937.20 pence. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following the cancellation of these shares, the total voting rights in Standard Chartered will be 2,447,183,038.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.