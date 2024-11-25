Standard Chartered Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 568,573 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with prices ranging from 941.80 to 960.60 pence per share. The bank plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of voting rights to 2.44 billion. This move reflects Standard Chartered’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

