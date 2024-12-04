Standard Chartered Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 549,184 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with prices ranging from 970.80 to 983.20 pence per share. This move, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, will result in the cancellation of these shares, leaving 2.43 billion shares in issue. The buy-back reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage equity efficiently.

