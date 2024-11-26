Standard Chartered Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.
Standard Chartered has repurchased 554,965 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with prices ranging from 954.20 to 963.80 pence per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,437,606,692. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.
