Standard Chartered Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-back

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 561,905 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with prices ranging from 940.60 to 954.80 pence. This move, executed through various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange, aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, enhancing shareholder value. The company will now have 2.4 billion ordinary shares in issue post-cancellation.

