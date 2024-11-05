Standard Chartered Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased over 1.5 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with plans to cancel these shares to reduce the total number of shares in issue. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the bank’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

