Standard Chartered Boosts Buy-back with Share Repurchase

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 553,125 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with prices ranging from 936.00 to 950.60 pence per share. The transaction, executed across multiple trading venues, reflects the bank’s commitment to managing its share capital effectively. Following the cancellation of these shares, the total number of voting rights in the company will be adjusted to 2,441,543,071.

