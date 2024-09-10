Standard Chartered Bank Launches Bitcoin and Crypto Custody Service in UAE

Standard Chartered has officially launched its digital asset custody service in the UAE, according to an announcement from the bank. The service has been licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), following a memorandum of understanding signed in May 2023.

"The launch of our digital asset custody offering represents a pivotal moment not just for Standard Chartered, but for the financial services industry," said Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered. “We firmly believe that digital assets are not merely a passing trend, but a fundamental shift in the fabric of finance. With this new service, we are strategically positioning ourselves at the forefront of this next evolution in the custody business. Our robust infrastructure, coupled with our expertise in the field allows us to provide a bridge between the world of financial services and the emerging digital asset ecosystem."

The service aims to provide secure storage for digital assets, with an initial focus on supporting Bitcoin and Ethereum. The bank said it decided to launch its custody services in the UAE "due to its well-balanced approach to digital asset adoption and financial regulation."

Brevan Howard Digital, the crypto division of Brevan Howard, an investment management platform specializing in global macro and digital assets, has been named as the first client. According to Margaret Harwood-Jones, Global Head of Financing & Securities Services, this launch addresses the growing institutional interest in digital assets.

"After a period of intensive work and close collaboration with regulators both regionally and globally, we are thrilled to welcome Brevan Howard Digital as the first client of our digital asset custody offering," said Harwood-Jones. "Our offering goes beyond simple wallet services – it is a comprehensive solution that addresses the unique challenges of digital asset custody from a regulatory, risk and prudential point of view. It is a game changer for institutional clients, as we can support them with our traditional expertise to navigate the complexities of the digital asset space, without compromising on the highest standards of security."

Standard Chartered further stated that it plans to expand its custody services to include more digital assets and is exploring more opportunities to launch its custody services in other global financial hubs.

