News & Insights

World Markets

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya reports 44% jump in Q1 pretax profit

May 17, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya on Wednesday posted a 44% rise in first-quarter pretax profit to 5.6 billion Kenyan shillings ($41 million).

Its net interest income jumped 40% to 6.89 billion shillings, the lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L, said in a statement.

($1 = 136.5000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.