Standard Chartered Bank Kenya reports 44% jump in Q1 pretax profit

NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya on Wednesday posted a 44% rise in first-quarter pretax profit to 5.6 billion Kenyan shillings ($41 million).

Its net interest income jumped 40% to 6.89 billion shillings, the lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L, said in a statement.

($1 = 136.5000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)

