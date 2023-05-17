Standard Chartered Bank Kenya reports 44% jump in Q1 pretax profit

NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya on Wednesday posted a 44% rise in first-quarter pretax profit to 5.6 billion Kenyan shillings ($41 million).
Its net interest income jumped 40% to 6.89 billion shillings, the lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L, said in a statement.
($1 = 136.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)
