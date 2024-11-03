News & Insights

Standard Chartered Announces Voting Rights Update

November 03, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has announced its total number of voting rights as of October 31, 2024, standing at 2,456,212,636 shares. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their interests in accordance with UK regulatory requirements. The company holds no shares in Treasury, ensuring full transparency in its capital structure.

